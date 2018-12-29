Wall out for season after upcoming surgery

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Wizards guard John Wall will undergo a debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury in his left heel. The procedure will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI, next week on a day to be determined. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately six to eight months.



The procedure was determined to be the best course of action to relieve pain and inflammation in Wall’s heel after consultation between Dr. Anderson, Dr. David Porter of Indianapolis, IN, and Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih.



Wall has averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32 games for the Wizards this season. He has missed two games (Dec. 10 at Indiana and Dec. 28 vs. Chicago) due to the sore left heel.

