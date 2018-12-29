Around The League
Curry keeps shoe promise to nine-year-old girl

Dec 29, 2018 11:10 PM ET

Stephen Curry is a man of his word, no matter how old its recipient might be.

The two-time Kia MVP received a letter from 9-year-old fan Riley Morrison, who noted that Curry's signature shoes were not available in small girl sizes. The Warriors superstar immediately acknowledged Morrison's observation on Twitter, promising to change that problem and send her a new pair of shoes.

Sure enough, Morrison received not one, but two presents that simply said: "To Riley, from Steph Curry." Both gifts contained girl-sized Curry shoes. Her father, Chris, posted thanks on Instagram that included: "Your response to Riley's letter has been amazing. Appreciate everything you are doing for her and the generosity you have shown."

