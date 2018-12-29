Curry keeps shoe promise to nine-year-old girl

Stephen Curry is a man of his word, no matter how old its recipient might be.

The two-time Kia MVP received a letter from 9-year-old fan Riley Morrison, who noted that Curry's signature shoes were not available in small girl sizes. The Warriors superstar immediately acknowledged Morrison's observation on Twitter, promising to change that problem and send her a new pair of shoes.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToComepic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

Sure enough, Morrison received not one, but two presents that simply said: "To Riley, from Steph Curry." Both gifts contained girl-sized Curry shoes. Her father, Chris, posted thanks on Instagram that included: "Your response to Riley's letter has been amazing. Appreciate everything you are doing for her and the generosity you have shown."