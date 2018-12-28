Cleveland Cavaliers sign guard Patrick McCaw

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed restricted free agent guard Patrick McCaw to a multi-year offer sheet, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

McCaw (6-7, 220) was drafted with the 38th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was traded to the Golden State Warriors on draft night and spent two seasons with the Warriors. McCaw played in 128 regular games (30 starts) over two seasons with Golden State and averaged 4.0 points in 15.9 minutes per game. He also appeared in 21 postseason games (three starts) for the Warriors. McCaw declared for the NBA Draft after playing two years collegiately at UNLV.