Hang Time Podcast: Latest on Lakers + Clippers with Brad Turner of L.A. Times

John Schuhmann and I discuss the action from an exciting, five-game Christmas Day slate, with a focus on the Sixers, Celtics and Jazz.

Then Brad Turner of the L.A. Times joins for an inside look at the strong starts by the Lakers and Clippers and how this season could impact a critical 2019 offseason for both teams. Plus, we play some year-end trivia as 2018 comes to a close.

