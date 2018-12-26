Lakers' Rondo sidelined with sprained right finger

Point guard suffered injury Tuesday and will miss Thursday's game in Sacramento

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 26, 2018 11:55 PM ET

Rajon Rondo sprained his right ring finger in Tuesday's win over Golden State.

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo will miss Thursday's game in Sacramento as he deals with a sprained sprained right ring finger. Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports the injury is a Grade 3 sprain and the point guard will not travel with the team.

Rondo injured his finger during the Lakers' 127-101 win at Golden State on Christmas Day. Rondo, who missed 17 games with a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand before returning Dec. 21, had 15 points, five rebounds and 10 assists to pick up the slack Tuesday after LeBron James exited with a groin injury.

Rondo is averaging 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 14 games this season. 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.