Lakers' Rondo sidelined with sprained right finger

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo will miss Thursday's game in Sacramento as he deals with a sprained sprained right ring finger. Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports the injury is a Grade 3 sprain and the point guard will not travel with the team.

Rondo injured his finger during the Lakers' 127-101 win at Golden State on Christmas Day. Rondo, who missed 17 games with a fractured third metacarpal in his right hand before returning Dec. 21, had 15 points, five rebounds and 10 assists to pick up the slack Tuesday after LeBron James exited with a groin injury.

Rondo is averaging 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 14 games this season.