LeBron James goes to locker room with groin injury, questionable to return

LeBron James left the Lakers-Warriors game for the locker room in the third quarter after sliding awkwardly and telling trainers he "felt a pop" in the groin area of his left leg.
He was limping noticeably and grimacing as he left, and the Lakers said he was questionable to return with a strained left groin.
LeBron 'felt a pop' and heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/LkUGRGuPNo— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) December 26, 2018
The Lakers led by 14 points when LeBron exited, and he had scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter.
LeBron has been durable throughout his career, often playing through nagging injuries.
If unable to play in the Lakers' next game, it would break a streak of 156 consecutive games played, both regular season and the playoffs.