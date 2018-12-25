LeBron James goes to locker room with groin injury, questionable to return

LeBron James left the Lakers-Warriors game for the locker room in the third quarter after sliding awkwardly and telling trainers he "felt a pop" in the groin area of his left leg.

He was limping noticeably and grimacing as he left, and the Lakers said he was questionable to return with a strained left groin.

The Lakers led by 14 points when LeBron exited, and he had scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter.

LeBron has been durable throughout his career, often playing through nagging injuries.

If unable to play in the Lakers' next game, it would break a streak of 156 consecutive games played, both regular season and the playoffs.