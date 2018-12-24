Q&A: Jarron Collins on view from Warriors bench, Cousins' impact and more

Jarron Collins’ timing scarcely could have been better. He began his NBA coaching career as a member of Steve Kerr’s new Golden State staff in 2014-15, focusing on player development before moving to the bench a year later. The Warriors have been the league’s gold standard during his tenure, with four Finals appearances and three championships.

It’s a level of success that Collins never experienced in 10 seasons spent mostly as a backup center. Unlike his twin brother Jason who reached the Finals twice with the Nets, Collins got to the second round twice in five postseasons and appeared in 36 playoff games to his brother’s 95. The native Californian arrived in Utah near the end of the John Stockton-Karl Malone-Jerry Sloan era, though he learned a thing or two that he leans on now, nearly two decades later.

The Warriors staff – the Kerr coaching tree, if you will – has sent Alvin Gentry to New Orleans and Luke Walton to the Lakers. With Ron Adams content to sit next to Kerr and Mike Brown having held the top job in Cleveland and L.A., Collins would seem the next logical candidate for an opportunity elsewhere. In fact, he interviewed with Atlanta last spring before Lloyd Pierce was hired.

Collins, 40, talked with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner a few days ago about his post-playing career, the state of the Warriors, how DeMarcus Cousins is fitting in and which set of Stanford-produced, identical twin NBA centers outranks the other.

Steve Aschburner: From where you sit, how is this season going generally, and how different are the challenges from year to year?

Jarron Collins: Every season, regardless of what team you’re on, there’s always ebbs and flows. We have a really talented core group. We’ve dealt with some injuries, like every other team, so a little adversity that’s an opportunity for other people to step up. That’s where we find ourselves right now. We’re just now getting a little healthy for the most part. Obviously not having DJ [Damian Jones, out after pectoral] hurts our rotation with the bigs. We’re going to have to make another adjustment – a good thing – when DeMarcus [Cousins] comes back.

SA: What would you tell a casual fan who sees all the Warriors’ stars at other positions and might think your bigs aren’t that essential?

JC: Our big guys serve an important role, in terms of their ability to screen and create space for our shooters coming off. They have to understand the timing, the angles, when to set a screen, when to hold a screen, when to slip a screen. After that, they have to be able to make plays in the pocket – once they set a screen and start to roll to the basket, there’s that pocket where they get the ball. Draymond [Green] is arguably our best big in the pocket when he gets that ball, when it’s 4-on-3 on the back side of the action. A lot of that just takes experience and repetition. Our young guys are getting better.

Jarron Collins considers himself 'blessed' to be able to coach in Golden State

SA: I’ve heard some concern lately that too much of your team’s offense is coming from Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, with not enough shots from the rest of the rotation. Can we possibly fret that Golden State might not have enough shooting?

JC: If we get guys the ball in rhythm, and they catch the ball in their soft pocket, we have a lot of confidence in them going up and making shots. That being said, Steph, KD and Klay, when they come off, they create a lot of space and the word that’s used is gravity. So if we continue to move the ball, we’ll find guys in rhythm and make solid passes, and we have every confidence in the guys we have in our locker room to make shots.

SA: Draymond’s attempts are down from 10.1 three seasons ago to 8.8 last year and just 6.6 so far this season. Are you guys encouraging him to shoot even when he’s struggling, just to keep the defense honest?

JC: With Draymond it’s just the recognition of “good” to “great” and whether he’s feeling it. A lot of our guys understand what’s a “good” shot and what’s a “great” shot. Draymond is no different. He’s probably one of the smartest players I’ve ever been around. So if he’s in rhythm and gets a shot, I want him to shoot it with confidence. But if it’s not there, and they’re not going to defend him, go into a DHO [dribble handoff] or a side pick-and-roll, and his defender will be down the floor coming off against one of our shooters. It’s a little bit of a feel thing and Draymond has a great feel.

SA: Can you give me an update on Cousins and his recovery from the Achilles surgery?

JC: We haven’t put a timeline on his recovery or start date. He’s making progress – tremendous progress. He’s scrimmaging 5-on-5. He’s done it with us, he’s done it down in Santa Cruz [G League]. The most important thing for him is to get his conditioning, get his wind back, and his rhythm. The toughest part is finding him reps so he can work on that before he makes his debut. But he’s looking really good.

SA: Your team hasn’t yet had DeMarcus the All-Star or even DeMarcus the recovering player. But you have had DeMarcus the person around all season. How has he meshed with teammates and fit into the chemistry?

JC: That’s an interesting question, especially for me because I’ve only known DeMarcus from a competitor standpoint from when I played against him [in 2010-11]. We had some battles and I came up on the losing end of those battles quite often. So for me, it’s been a very pleasant surprise to work with DeMarcus. He is a fantastic teammate. Great humor. Great basketball IQ. He’s been very encouraging to our young bigs, from DJ to Loon [Kevon Looney] to JB [Jordan Bell], giving them words of encouragement and what he sees out there on the floor. Being engaged with his teammates. Really, I have nothing but positive, glowing remarks about my interactions with DeMarcus.