Report: Grizzlies' Parsons cleared to play, remains inactive

Per Shams Charania at The Athletic, Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has been cleared to play by the team's medical staff, though a return to game action might not be in the immediate cards.

Parsons, who has been out since Oct. 24 with right knee swelling, participated in a full five-on-five team scrimmage on Saturday in Sacramento, sources said. https://t.co/JR5cvvD0NZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2018

A recent report in the Memphis Commercial-Appeal had indicated Parsons' condition was improving and that an official update could be forthcoming after Sunday's road trip closes in Los Angeles against the Lakers (9:30 ET, NBA LP).

Parsons has been out since October 24 with right knee/back soreness. The eighth-year veteran has only made three appearances this season, his third with Memphis after signing a four-year deal in 2016.

He's played just 73 games since the start of 2016-17, after four years of 60-plus campaigns, and has already missed 29 in the current seasons.