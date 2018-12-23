Around The League
Reports: Austin Rivers agrees to deal with Rockets

Dec 23, 2018 2:00 PM ET

After being traded by Washington, Austin Rivers was waived by Phoenix on Dec. 18.

Free agent guard Austin Rivers has reached an agreement with the Houston Rockets, according to reports from Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rivers, who started the season with the Washington Wizards, was traded to the Phoenix Suns last week and waived one day after being acquired. He became an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers. 

The Rockets have an immediate need for guard depth after starting point guard Chris Paul was sidelined on Thursday for two weeks with a grade 2 strain of his left hamstring.

Rivers appeared in 29 games for Washington, averaging 7.2 points while shooting 39 percent from the field. He averaged 15.1 points last season for the Los Angeles Clippers.

