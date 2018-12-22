Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson fined $25,000

NEW YORK – Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Atkinson received a technical foul and was ejected with 1:09 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 114-106 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Dec. 21 at Barclays Center.

To view the incident, click on the following link:

http://www.nba.com/video/2018/12/22/20181221-ind-bkn-league-official