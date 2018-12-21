What you may have missed: Pelicans slip in transition

PELS SLIP IN TRANSITION

Wed. Dec. 12 - Thunder @ Pelicans

It remains difficult to figure out the New Orleans Pelicans, who haven't won consecutive games in more than a month and now sit in 13th place in the Western Conference. Their offense remains potent (they rank fourth in offensive efficiency), but their ability to get stops has been an issue.

Here's the thing: The Pelicans actually have the same point differential as they had last season (plus-1.3 points per game), when they went 48-34, finishing in a three-way tie for the 4-6 seeds in the Western Conference. But the Pels are a league-worst 5-10 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes after going 30-20 in those games a year ago. Only the Cleveland Cavaliers have seen a bigger drop in winning percentage (a drop that's much easier to explain) in games that were within five in the last five.

The second stop of a four-game trip has the Pelicans in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Friday (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). It's the first of five straight games against teams ahead of them in the West standings, a critical stretch for a team that has a real sense of urgency in regard to making the playoffs.

The Pelicans' offense is built around Anthony Davis, but his teammates don't just stand around and watch him go to work. The Pels rank in the top 10 in both player movement (11.7 miles traveled per 24 minutes of possession) and ball movement (377 passes per 24 minutes of possession). They may be undersized on the perimeter, but their guards are constantly in motion.

And that's just not in the half-court offense. One thing you'll see the Pels do in transition is set up a "pistol" action (screen along the sideline), catch their opponent anticipating the screen, and slipping to the basket for a layup.

It's a favorite move of E'Twaun Moore, who catches the Wizards and Mavs in the first two plays below. Moore missed last Wednesday's game against the Thunder, but Jrue Holiday pulled off the transition slip ...

Watch the Pelicans get layups by slipping to the rim in transition.

What can go overlooked with these plays is how tough of a pass it is to make. Credit both Holiday and Tim Frazier for finding the right angle.