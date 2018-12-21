'Unicorn' talents Davis, Antetokounmpo a fantasy acquisition for many teams

The prevailing view is that Davis in fact will leave New Orleans as a free agent in the summer of 2020 or be traded ahead of that. Despite Gentry’s declarations to the contrary, the Celtics may be the suitor most capable of prying him loose with attractive young players and Draft picks.

James, meanwhile, signaled the Lakers’ interest in Davis with or without the blessing of bosses Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka. The Pelicans big man already owns an estate in L.A. and could cope passing up an extra $39 million if he can pocket a five-year, $205 million deal from new employers. Davis has played in just 13 playoff games in his six seasons, and he is unlikely to internalize much longer the responsibility for boosting the Pelicans to something special.

Antetokounmpo? Maybe he’ll stay in Milwaukee -- that’s the crux of a Bleacher Report story this week, searching for reasons he might stray from the pattern of so many stars who left smaller markets (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul among them). But no one doubts there will be constant pressure and endless speculation when he gets contractually to the point Davis is at now -- within 18 months of free agency.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has gone mid-first round pick to NBA stardom.

The drumbeat could prove deafening.

A lone superstar leading his team to The Finals and a title has been done in the NBA, just not often or lately. Rick Barry did it with the Warriors in 1975, and Hakeem Olajuwon had no reasonable sidekick when he led Houston in 1994 (Clyde Drexler arrived for the ’95 title run).

The Lakers and the Celtics of the 1980s, however, had multiple Hall of Famers. Michael Jordan had Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal had Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan had either David Robinson or Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

Boston went with three in 2008, leading to Miami’s Super Friends and James’ variation on that when he returned to Cleveland. Golden State is a veritable Justice League of future Hall of Famers.

In 1975, Rick Barry powered one of the greatest upsets in Finals history.

That makes the idea of Antetokounmpo and Davis getting it done with only role players and running buddies -- or that they’d even want to try -- seems quaint.

Or does it?

“Sure they can,” Gentry said. “Markets, social media, whatever, the small market thing is completely different from what it was when I came into the league [1988 as a San Antonio assistant]. There’s really no ‘small market.’ Giannis has got as many ‘followers’ as anybody out there.”

Jon Horst, the Bucks’ GM, calls formulating a winning ensemble around Antetokounmpo “our mission statement.” He wants to prove himself right, too, when Horst says “There are athletes where market matters, the excitement of an L.A. or a New York or the size of a Chicago. But I think more often than not, professional athletes want to win.”

Is there any way to slow down Anthony Davis?

Snazzy arenas and practice facilities -- the Bucks have both, the Pelicans the latter -- might persuade All-Star helpers to stay, but can that lure them? With the likes of Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Eric Bledsoe, Julius Randle and the rest, can either organization get where it wants (and where its star expects) to go?

Timing always is tricky -- the Heat got Shaq in time for Dwyane Wade’s breakout in 2006, but there often is a lag between a franchise player’s emergence and the scramble to get and keep sufficient help. The Cavs whiffed on James’ first stint, Minnesota couldn’t do it with Kevin Garnett nor Toronto with Vince Carter and on and on.

Antetokounmpo and Davis have their work cut out for them, with proper challenges between them and any Finals dreams or moving vans. The Bucks (21-9) rank second in the East but need to nail down a top-four seed and perhaps get two or three rounds of postseason play to consider 2018-19 a success.

Davis’ Pelicans (15-17) are tied for 12th in the West and yet only 3 1/2 games out of a fourth place tie. His reputation is at stake in this, too. A player’s alleged “greatness” does require him to do some heavy lifting, not just pine for help.

His New Orleans teammates weren’t rattled by James’ covetous comments Tuesday about Davis. They already know playing with him is “amazing” and “incredible” and they’d squint at anyone around the NBA who thought otherwise.

Neither, though, are they focused on winning fast to keep Davis in town. Most are nomads themselves and, besides, they have their own ambitions.

“I don’t think we worry about that,” Pelicans forward Solomon Hill said, “because I feel that way for everybody. I don’t just feel that way for Anthony Davis. I feel that way for Jrue Holiday, I feel that way for Tim Frazier. I go out there and compete no matter who’s out there on the floor.”

Maybe the narrative can change sooner rather than later, and we’ll be permitted to simply enjoy “unicorns” in all their splendor, free from calculating when they’ll leave and where they’ll go.

In the meantime, as an old coach used to say, we’d be wise to congratulate the temporary.

