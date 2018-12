Bleacher Report senior writer Howard Beck joins John Schuhmann and me for a wide-ranging episode.

We discuss our early picks for All-Star starters, the rise of Giannis in Milwaukee, the recruitment of Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant, and much more. Then we test our knowledge with some Christmas Day trivia.

* * *

