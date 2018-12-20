Paul exits Rockets-Heat with hamstring injury

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul headed to the locker room after straining his left hamstring and will not return.

Paul was attempting a behind-the-back dribble near midcourt in the second quarter when he briefly lost control of the ball, and then grabbed at the back of his left leg moments later.

Chris Paul is out for the game with a strained left hamstring. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 21, 2018



"It'll be some time," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said of Paul, who will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Paul injured his right hamstring in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of last season's Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, a series that the Rockets led 3-2 before falling in seven games.

Paul has missed a combined 45 games over the past two years because of various ailment, including consistent knee and hamstring issues.