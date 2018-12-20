Bulls' Portis out 2-4 weeks with ankle injury

Forward Bobby Portis injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of the Bulls' 96-93 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The team announced Thursday that an MRI and repeat physical exam were performed in the morning, and Portis was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. He will be out two to four weeks.

In nine games this season, Portis has averaged 11.9 points and eight rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game. The injury comes a day after the team announced guard Zach LaVine would also miss several weeks with ankle sprain. Several key Bulls, notably Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn, have missed large chunks of the season to date.

Portis had only recently returned from a sprained right MCL, and as KC Johnson posits in the Chicago Tribune, it could mean Jabari Parker shifts back into the rotation after falling out following Jim Boylen's ascension to coach.