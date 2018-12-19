Around The League
Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine out 2-4 weeks with ankle injury

Boylen told reporters at Bulls practice LaVine would miss 2-4 weeks

Dec 19, 2018 4:00 PM ET

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 35.3 minutes per game.

The Chicago Bulls revealed Wednesday that star guard Zach LaVine will miss approximately 2-4 weeks with an ankle injury. The news was first delivered by head coach Jim Boylen at practice, per Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune and Malika Andrews of ESPN.com.

Greenstein later reported that Boylen termed it a lower ankle sprain of the deltoid ligament, and Andrews clarified the 2-4 week timetable would extend from Wednesday, not the original date of injury, which took place during the fourth quarter of Friday's 97-91 loss to the Orlando Magic in Mexico City.

"We've gotten all the information we need to," Boylen told reporters. "We feel safe saying that's kind of where it's at."

LaVine, in his second season with Chicago, has been playing career-best ball, averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 35.3 minutes per game. Attacking the rim with more frequency, LaVine had been earning 6.0 free throws nightly -- a marked boost from his previous high of 4.5, set last year in 24 games prior to a knee injury that prematurely ended his season.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.