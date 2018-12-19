Around The League
Pelicans' Anthony Davis leaves game, returns in third

Rich Rovito, Associated Press

Dec 19, 2018 9:38 PM ET

A banged-up Anthony Davis returned in the third quarter after the Pelicans announced he was questionable due to illness.

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans left Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after what appeared to be a left-ankle injury. The Pelicans announced at halftime that he was questionable to return due to an illness, but Davis re-entered the game in the third quarter.

Davis limped off the court and went directly to the locker room in the waning seconds of the first quarter after his legs got tangled with teammate Andrew Harrison underneath the basket as Harrison drew a charge on Milwaukee's Thon Maker.

Harrison fell backward into Davis, who fell to the floor and immediately clutched his lower left leg.

Davis, who also appeared shaken up on the previous play after blocking a shot and falling to the court, returned to the bench for a brief period at the start of the second quarter before again heading to locker room.

The Pelicans announced he was questionable to return due to an illness.

Davis scored 14 points and had five rebounds in the first quarter in a much-anticipated matchup with Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

New Orleans entered the game short-handed in the front court due to a rash of injuries.
 

