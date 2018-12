Celtics center Aron Baynes has been diagnosed with a left fourth metacarpal fracture and will be out indefinitely, the team announced. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Baynes will need surgery and miss at least a month.

The injury occurred during Wednesday's game against the Suns when the Australian big man hit the wrist of fellow center Deandre Ayton.

Baynes is averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. He finished Wednesday's contest with four points in two minutes.