Ingram, Rondo return after G League rehab stints

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled forward Brandon Ingram and guard Rajon Rondo from the South Bay Lakers following rehab assignments, it was announced Tuesday.

Ingram appeared in 20 games (all starts) this season before suffering a sprained left ankle on December 5 vs. San Antonio, averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.7 minutes per game.

Rondo appeared in 11 games this season before suffering a right hand injury on November 14 vs. Portland, averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.2 minutes a game.