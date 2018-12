How will Trevor Ariza help the Wizards? John Schuhmann and I discuss the trade that went down this weekend. Then we dig into the latest NBA.com Power Rankings and analyze the strong play from the Pacers, Kings and Lakers.

Plus, we debate which player will have a better career -- Luka Doncic or De'Aaron Fox?

