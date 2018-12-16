Q&A: Team-first Conley can't help but dream of All-Star bid

Resilient and determined are two great words to describe the mission Mike Conley is on this season in leading the Memphis Grizzlies.

Conley’s Grizzlies have been one of the biggest surprises during an early season full of them around the NBA.

That’s why two other words are perhaps more appropriate descriptors for the veteran point guard. The words “all” and “star” carry a certain cachet when they are hyphenated and accompany the name of a NBA player.

Conley has been on the cusp of All-Star status before, but has never reached that level for whatever reason.

This could (and should) be the season that changes. The Grizzlies are thriving with their new-look "Grit-and-Grind" routine, and it’s due in large part to the work of their gritty and underrated point guard.

Mike Conley came up big in a win against the Sixers in mid-November.

Conley, of course, has more pressing matters to tend to. The Grizzlies are in Oakland tonight for a dinner date (10:30 ET, NBA TV) with the reigning two-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who boast one of the finest point guards in NBA history (Stephen Curry).

Conley’s up for the challenge, averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 assists per game in 29 games one season after being limited to just 12 games due to a heel injury.

The Grizzlies are as well, with a Southwest Division-leading 16-13 record compiled in the face of the sort of drama (see last week’s trade craziness) that would sack most teams. But not with Conley, Marc Gasol and Garrett Temple leading the way.

Conley spoke with NBA.com 's Sekou Smith about becoming a true “Memphian,” the Grizzlies’ "Grit-and-Grind" reboot and much more.

* * *

Sekou Smith: You guys have shocked a lot of people this season, playing the way you have. What’s shocked you about the start you all have had to this season?

Mike Conley: I think the thing that’s shocked me is how good defensively we’ve become and how much further we can go, I think. I knew we’d be good defensively. But I didn’t think ... we have so many guys that I didn’t know defended as well as they did, like Kyle Anderson is a great defender. Garrett Temple is a great defender, Shelvin Mack, everybody that we added this offseason really fit the mold and has taken our team back into that one of the best defensive teams in the league conversation, as we go forward.

Can Mike Conley become an All-Star at last?

SS: It’s so tough to go from where you were during the "Grit-and-Grind" era to reconstitute yourself with a different coach and different players and step right back into that profile. How strange has it been to see your team morph from one thing just a few months ago back into "Grit-and-Grind" mode?

MC: Yeah, it’s an adjustment. And it’s something that’s not necessarily popular in today’s league, with the game and the way it’s being played. I told the guys jokingly before the season, “Are y’all sure you want to play this way?” It requires a lot, you know. You’ve got to be in great shape to defend the way we do and then still be effective on the other end. It’s hard, it’s hard work. So I think it hit everybody hard early in the season. Luckily, we got off to a good start and we started to see the results of what our defense can do and what it means to the game. And people buy-in. With all that going on, it’s easy for me and Marc to just bring it back to that stage where we were three or four years ago when we were doing the same thing: Be the best defensive team in the league night in and night out.