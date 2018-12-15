Reports: Suns trade Trevor Ariza to Wizards for Kelly Oubre, Austin Rivers

Former NBA champion and valuable 3-and-D swingman Trevor Ariza is reportedly headed to Washington -- for real this time.

After last night's trade confusion, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic are reporting Saturday that the Suns will now send Ariza to Washington in exchange for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers.

Sources: Phoenix is trading Trevor Ariza to Washington for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2018

Ariza previously played in Washington for two seasons (2012-14), and it was there he blossomed as a 3-point shooting specialist. The former second-round pick teamed up with John Wall and Bradley Beal to help the Wizards advance to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. After four years with Houston, Ariza signed a one-year deal with the young Suns during the 2018 offseason.