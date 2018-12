NEW YORK – Indiana Pacers center/forward Myles Turner has been fined $15,000 for making an inappropriate gesture toward the spectator stands, it was announced Saturday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter of the Pacers’ 113-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 14 at Wells Fargo Center.