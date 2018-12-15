About Last Night: Legendary Lakers

Triple-doubles are rare enough. Even rarer is the air in which two teammates accomplish the feat on the same night.

That's what happened in Charlotte on Saturday, where LeBron James (24 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) and Lonzo Ball (16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) each logged a triple-double in L.A.'s 128-100 rout over the Hornets.

The Laker duo becomes just the eighth set of teammates in NBA history to earn triple-doubles in the same game. Jason Kidd and Vince Carter were the most recent teammates to accomplish the feat, having done so on April 7, 2007. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson did it for the Lakers in 1982.

The complete list -

Lakers vs. Hornets, Dec. 2018: LeBron James (24 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists), Lonzo Ball (16 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).

Nets vs. Wizards, April 2007: Vince Carter (46 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists), Jason Kidd (10 points, 16 rebounds, 18 assists).

Clippers vs. Bulls, Jan. 1989: Michael Jordan (41 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists), Scottie Pippen (15 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists))

Celtics vs. 76ers, March 1987: Larry Bird 17 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists), Robert Parrish (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).

Lakers vs. Pistons, Dec. 1982: Magic Johnson (26 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks).

SuperSonics vs. Rockets, March 1969: Lenny Wilkens (36 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists), Art Harris (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).

Pistons vs. Knicks. March 1964: Ray Scott (23 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists), Donnie Butcher (19 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists).

Royals vs. Warriors, Jan. 1962: Oscar Robertson (28 points, 14 rebounds, 16 assists), Bucky Buckhorn (19 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists)

Harden heating up

James Harden posted yet another triple-double on Saturday.

Speaking of triple-doubles, James Harden had himself one in Houston's 105-97 win over Memphis. The reigning Kia MVP finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, marking the seventh time in his career he had logged triple-doubles in back-to-back games.

Houston's all-time record when Harden rings up all those double figures: 31-7.

Rising Suns

Devin Booker is back and maybe, just maybe, better times are ahead for the woebegone Phoenix Suns. The fourth-year guard led Phoenix to a 107-99 win over Minnesota, amassing 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

The victory gave Phoenix its first consecutive wins of the season -- and their first such streak since Dec. 29, 2017.

Oh yeah, and it looks like they'll be trading Trevor Ariza after all.

Get yourself a friend like...

Kyle Kuzma, who made sure LeBron didn't resume play without addressing a flaw in his otherwise flawless beard.

Bulls Finnish strong

No Zach LaVine. Down 21 on the road. Normally those two factors would have made a Bulls loss a foregone conclusion.

Not this time. Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen spearheaded Chicago's second-half comeback in which he and Kris Dunn (29 second-half points combined) nearly outscored the entire Spurs team (31) after halftime. In the end, it was the Bulls who wound up as unlikely victors at the Alamo.

Markkanen finished with 23 points, his second 20-point performance in nine days -- with the Bulls winning both of those games.

A cappella only, please

Sorry, Lance, but no air guitars allowed while celebrating.