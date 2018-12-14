Reports: Wizards in advanced talks to trade for Suns' Ariza

Former NBA champion and valuable 3-and-D swingman Trevor Ariza could be on the move as soon as Saturday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic report that the Suns, Wizards and Grizzlies have agreed on a multi-team deal that would send Ariza to Washington, Austin Rivers to Phoenix and Kelly Oubre to Memphis.

As part of a three-team deal nearing completion: Ariza to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre to the Memphis Grizzlies and Austin Rivers and two Grizzlies role players to Suns, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/1EmRCHrjOP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Washington, Phoenix and Memphis have agreed in principle on deal that will also include Wayne Selden and Dillon Brooks headed to Suns, and a 2020 Grizzlies second-round pick and a conditional 2019 second-rounder to Washington, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Clarify: MarShon Brooks, not Dillon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2018

Ariza previously played in Washington for two seasons (2012-14), and it was there he blossomed as a 3-point shooting specialist. The former second-round pick teamed up with John Wall and Bradley Beal to help the Wizards advance to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. After four years with Houston, Ariza signed a one-year deal with the young Suns during the 2018 offseason.

Phoenix, however, is dead-last in the West at 5-24 and in need of a point guard to play alongside Devin Booker. The Suns are a bottom-five team on both offense and defense while alternating between rookie point guards Elie Okobo and De'Anthony Melton.

Memphis, meanwhile, acquires a versatile swingman in Oubre. The 15th overall pick in 2015 is averaging a career-high 13.0 points per game, but will enter restricted free agency in 2019.

