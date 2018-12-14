Nets officially sign Spencer Dinwiddie to extension

BROOKLYN -- The Brooklyn Nets have signed guard Spencer Dinwiddie to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Dinwiddie, who originally signed with the Nets out of the NBA G League on Dec. 8, 2016, has appeared in all 29 games this season for the Nets, recording career-best averages of 16.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting from the field, along with 4.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. Dinwiddie ranks second among all NBA reserves this season in points, assists and 3-pointers made, third in free throws made and fourth in free throws attempted. In Wednesday night’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points, representing the most points scored by a player off the bench in a game this season and the most points scored by a Net off the bench in a game in 38 years.

The 25-year-old finished third in the voting for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award last season after a breakout campaign that saw him dramatically increase his points per game and assists per game from the previous season, in addition to leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. He also captured the 2018 Taco Bell Skills Challenge title at NBA All-Star Weekend, becoming the first Net to win the skills challenge since Jason Kidd, who secured the title in the inaugural competition in 2003.

Dinwiddie was originally selected with the 38th overall pick (second round) in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. In 214 career games over five seasons with Brooklyn and Detroit, he’s registered averages of 10.0 points, 4.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per contest.