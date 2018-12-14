About Last Night: 'Brooks' confusion derails 3-team trade

In a bizarre scenario that had social media buzzing, a three-team trade that would have reportedly sent Trevor Ariza to the Washington Wizards apparently fell though due to a miscommunication between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

The Grizzlies believed they were trading MarShon Brooks, while the Suns thought they were acquiring Dillon Brooks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski explains the confusion stemmed from the fact that Grizzlies and Suns did not communicate directly on the trade, using Washington as a conduit in coordinating the three-team deal.



NBA trade season got us like ... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/976DrgsK3M — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2018



The widely-reported trade ultimately fell through once it was apparent the two teams were talking about two different players.

Dillon Brooks took to Twitter to offer a funny response to the trade that never was.



Kings take moon shot at Curry

During the Warriors' pregame introductions, a video appeared on the Golden 1 Center big screen of the first manned moon landing. It was a not-so-subtle jab at Stephen Curry, who sent social media into a tizzy earlier this week when he jokingly suggested on a podcast that the moon landing was faked.

As you can see, Curry appreciated the Kings' next-level trolling.



That's one small step for man, one giant troll for mankind 🌑 pic.twitter.com/a1Ii9UvD7D — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 15, 2018



As usual, Curry got the last laugh, scoring 35 points as the Warriors used 17-2 closing run to pull out a 130-125 victory.

Pacers withstand Embiid onslaught

Joel Embiid electrified Sixers fans with one of the best individual performances of the season.

The Indiana Pacers overcame a monster first half from Joel Embiid to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-101 in a matchup of Eastern Conference contenders.

With Jimmy Butler out with a strained groin, Embiid was the 76ers' offense, scoring 28 points and 14 rebounds in the first half. By comparison, the Pacers starters had 25 points and 11 rebounds at the break.

Embiid finished with 40 points and 21 rebounds, becoming the first Sixers player with at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game since Charles Barkley on Dec. 7, 1990.

Meanwhile, former Sixer Thaddeus Young scored a season-high 26 points as the Pacers extended their winning streak to six games.

Since Feb. 1, 2018, the Sixers are 32-4 at home, including 0-2 against the Pacers.

Heated exchange

In the final seconds of the Nuggets' 109-98 testy win over the Thunder, Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray pushed each other and argued after lining up next to each other for a jump ball.

Nikola Jokic tried to get between them, and Westbrook threatened to beat up Jokic while being restrained. No blows were exchanged, but Westbrook and Murray were each assessed a technical fouls.

Asked what led to the tussle with Jamal Murray, Westbrook said: "He was in my way."

Emotional night

Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues started to tear up during a halftime ceremony where he was honored for his contribution to Charlotte basketball. The 5-foot-3 Bogues, drafted by the Hornets in 1988, played for the organization for 10 years.

“As a little kid growing up in the city of Baltimore, all I just wanted to do was play basketball.” A moving speech by @MuggsyBogues as he was honored at halftime of tonight's game. THANK YOU for all you've done for the purple and teal, Muggsy!#BudLegendaryMoments@budweiserusapic.twitter.com/7NP1uVUQ6O — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 15, 2018

Hustle points

It's easy to see why Matthew Dellavedova is a fan favorite in Cleveland.

Dellavedova, reacquired last week from Milwaukee, dove into the scorers table saving a ball that was headed out of bounds in the second quarter and crashed into Fred McLeod, the Cavaliers' television play-by-play man.

The collision sent both to the floor. Dellavedova climbed over the table and returned to action. McLeod was helped up and continued to call the game.