Jonas Valanciunas out at least four weeks after surgery for dislocated thumb

After suffering a dislocation of his left thumb in the Raptors’ Dec. 12 game at Golden State, Jonas Valanciunas underwent surgery at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, California. His thumb was relocated and damage caused by the dislocation was repaired. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Yao, a specialist in hand, wrist and elbow surgery.

Valanciunas will wear a cast for four weeks. His condition will then be updated as appropriate.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Wednesday’s victory at Golden State. Valanciunas is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 18.8 minutes in 30 games (10 starts) this season. He has led the team in rebounding 11 times, and recorded five double-doubles.