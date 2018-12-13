Around The League
Raptors’ Valanciunas dislocates left thumb

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 13, 2018 12:24 AM ET

 

Jonas Valanciunas was averaging 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds, primarily while coming off the bench.

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas left Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a left thumb dislocation and did not return.
 


On a routine postup play in the second quarter, Warriors forward Draymond Green took a swipe at the ball as Valanciunas went up for the shot attempt. Green got more of Valanciunas' thumb than the ball, and the Raptors big man immediately began clutching his hand and fell to the floor writhing in pain.

No foul was called on the play.

Prior to exiting, Valanciunas recorded six points and seven rebounds in eight minutes of action. 

