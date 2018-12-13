Raptors’ Valanciunas dislocates left thumb

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas left Wednesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with a left thumb dislocation and did not return.



Injury update at GSW: Jonas Valanciunas, left thumb dislocation. Will not return. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 13, 2018



On a routine postup play in the second quarter, Warriors forward Draymond Green took a swipe at the ball as Valanciunas went up for the shot attempt. Green got more of Valanciunas' thumb than the ball, and the Raptors big man immediately began clutching his hand and fell to the floor writhing in pain.

No foul was called on the play.

Prior to exiting, Valanciunas recorded six points and seven rebounds in eight minutes of action.