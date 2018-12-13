Players, legends arrive for NBA Mexico City Games

The latest edition of the NBA Mexico City Games tips off today with the Orlando Magic facing the Chicago Bulls (9:30 ET, NBA League Pass) and concludes Friday with the Magic and Utah Jazz (5 ET, NBA TV). Both games will take place at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City.

As the big games approach, players from both teams (as well as some NBA legends) are getting ready for the event. The NBA Mexico City Games 2018 will mark the 27th and 28th games in Mexico since 1992, the most NBA games held in any country outside the United States and Canada.

In 2017, the NBA played four games in Mexico, which marked the first time the league has held four regular-season games in one country outside the U.S. and Canada in one calendar year. Once the NBA Mexico City Games 2020 are done, the NBA will have played 32 games in Mexico since 1992.

That all said, below are some photos of players and others gearing up for the NBA Mexico City Games 2018 ...

* * *

The Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City is hosting the 2018 NBA Mexico City Games.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls stretch out before practice Wednesday in Mexico City.

Mo Bamba (left) and NBA legend Jason Williams participated in a Jr. NBA Cares event in Mexico City.

DJ Augustin dribbles up court during Wednesday's practice in Mexico City.