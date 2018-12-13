Hang Time
Hang Time Podcast: Next steps for Sixers with Keith Pompey

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Dec 13, 2018 3:19 PM ET

John Schuhmann and I discuss big wins by the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Then Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer joins to help us analyze the major storylines out of Philadelphia. From the addition of Jimmy Butler to Joel Embiid's role to Markelle Fultz's nerve issues, there was plenty to discuss with Keith.

Finally, David Grzybowski give us an inside look at his new book, "Mr. All-Around: The Life of Tom Gola", which explores the legacy of Philly basketball legend and five-time NBA All-Star Tom Gola.

