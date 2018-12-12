Teams unveil Earned Edition uniforms for 2018-19 season

Add another look to the wardrobe for several NBA teams.

Today, the NBA announced that teams that made the playoffs from the previous season will now be rewarded with an exclusive on-court look for the following season. It's part of the Nike NBA Earned Program, which tips off in 2018 with a collection of Earned Edition uniforms. The new jerseys and shorts, which are color variations of each team’s Statement or City Edition uniforms, gives fans a tangible claim to both their team’s heritage and current success.

Starting with the Christmas Day slate this season, select teams will debut these uniforms then. Other participating teams will begin wearing their Nike NBA Earned Edition uniforms in games soon after.

Here's a quick look at the 16 uniforms set to hit the court in the coming weeks.

Earned Edition uniforms for Golden State, Boston, New Orleans and Miami.

Earned Edition uniforms for Philadelphia, Portland, Toronto and Minnesota.

Earned Edition uniforms for Oklahoma City, Milwaukee, Houston and Cleveland.

Earned Edition uniforms for Washington, Utah, Indiana and San Antonio.

