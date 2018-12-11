Raptors' Leonard out against Clippers with right hip bruise

Dec 11, 2018 9:43 PM ET

Kawhi Leonard injured his hip Sunday vs. Milwaukee and is listed as day-to-day.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard won’t play against the Los Angeles Clippers because a bruised right hip.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced the injury shortly before Tuesday night’s game at Staples Center.

He says Leonard got hurt in a loss against Milwaukee on Sunday and the forward is listed as day-to-day.

“He did go through shootaround,” Nurse said. “We were hoping he would pass the test and go, but it was a little too sore.”

Leonard is averaging 26.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Raptors, whose 21-7 record leads the NBA.

Toronto came into Tuesday’s game having lost three of four. The Raptors move on to face Golden State on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.