Kevin Durant says Warriors players will get statues if they three-peat

Should the Warriors win their third straight championship in June, Kevin Durant sees a future that includes jersey retirements and statues.

Durant told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes that he's aware of the legacy he and his teammates could leave behind if Golden State joins the elusive club of franchises to three-peat.

"I know for a fact that we'll all get our jerseys retired. We'll probably all get statues here in front of the Chase Center," Durant told Haynes. "We'll be Bay Area legends forever, meaning that people will recognize this team and this run forever in this area. Steve Kerr is going to be immortalized and he'll be a legend forever. Bob Myers, as well, and Joe Lacob.

A few Warriors players are probably considered locks to get their jerseys raised to the rafters already, with All-Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green having won three championships with the team. Curry, labeled the greatest shooter of all-time, could retire tomorrow and most likely still have a statue outside the arena.

Durant, however, believes a three-peat would cement his case and be celebrated for many years to come.

"Yeah, I mean that's what I think about. I think that's going to happen. I think about 50 years from now when they have our whole team on the Chase Center floor, or wherever the arena is at that point, all the fans will be cheering for us and reminiscing on those days."