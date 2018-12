An MRI taken Tuesday revealed no structural damage in Jimmy Butler's groin, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Butler left in the first quarter of Monday's contest against the Pistons with a groin strain.

Despite the results, the Sixers All-Star forward is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's home game against the Nets.

He's averaging 20.4 points, 3.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds this season.