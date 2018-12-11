Tristan Thompson out with sprained foot

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson could miss a month with a sprained left foot.

Thompson got hurt during Monday night's 108-92 loss in Milwaukee. He made 6 of 7 shots and added six rebounds in 18 minutes before he twisted his foot in the third quarter.

The team says Thompson will be out for a minimum of two weeks, and his status will updated "as appropriate."

He's averaging 12 points and a career-high 11.6 rebounds in 27 games.

Thompson's injury is the latest setback for the struggling Cavaliers, who are still without All-Star forward Kevin Love. He's been out most of the season following toe surgery and is not expected back until sometime in January.

Cleveland is 6-21 heading into Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks