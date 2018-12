The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo for tonight's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.due to neck soreness.

Injury Update:



Ersan Ilyasova, who has missed four out of the Bucks' past nine games due to a concussion, will start at power forward.

Antetokounmpo missed one other game this season, and the Bucks beat the Raptors without him on Oct. 29.