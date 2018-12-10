Q&A: Magical night in '83 still vivid for VanDeWeghe

Three or four NBA coaches were yukking it up during a lull in their annual September meetings in Chicago, familiar rivals renewing old and building new friendships. At one point, a familiar figure -- tall, bespectacled, in an all-business suit -- headed their way on the hotel’s banquet-hall level.

The coach who spotted Kiki VanDeWeghe first quickly alerted his peers. “Shhh. Shhh! SHHH!” that fellow said in a stage whisper. “It’s the PO-lice!” The others turned, saw VanDeWeghe and laughed heartily, as the NBA’s executive vice president, basketball operations, smiled and joined them.

It would seem a tricky and potentially awkward thing, being the one who can suspend players and whack coaches’ wallets. But VanDeWeghe handles the duty without much stress on either side and has been doing so since 2013.

Kiki VanDeWeghe has served in various roles with the NBA since 2013.

VanDeWeghe, 60, has worked as many jobs, at as many levels, as arguably anyone in NBA history. He logged 13 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and LA Clippers, averaging 19.7 points on 52.5 percent shooting while making two All-Star teams.

In the 25 years since he retired, VanDeWeghe has served as general manager with Denver and New Jersey, with one season as interim coach of the Nets. He worked as a broadcast analyst for two years with ESPN and spent two years with FOX Sports West covering the Clippers.

He joined the league office in April 2013 and was promoted into his current position later that year. Beyond meting out fines and suspensions, VanDeWeghe has responsibilities with the Competition Committee, game analytics and game operations, while serving as a liaison between the NBA and its teams.

He also holds the distinction of being the top scorer in the highest-scoring game in NBA history. Detroit beat Denver in triple-overtime, 186-184, at McNichols Sports Arena on Dec. 13, 1983 and VanDeWeghe finished with 51 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

With the 35th anniversary of that milestone game fast approaching, VanDeWeghe spoke with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner about the game, the frantic scoring pace that the league seems to be embracing and more:

* * *

Steve Aschburner: Three hundred seventy points -- and 80 of them came after the fourth quarter. What stands out for you from that crazy game?

Kiki VanDeWeghe: At the time, it was kind of a surreal event. It felt like this game went on forever. The number of overtimes, lots of heroic plays, so there was just tons of drama throughout the game.

The Pistons were a tough team. On some level, it was the beginnings of the Bad Boys era. They hadn’t added everybody yet, but they had a core group there -- Isiah Thomas was so tough and [Bill] Laimbeer was Laimbeer, and Vinnie Johnson was the Microwave.

In 1983, the Pistons and Nuggets took part in the highest-scoring game in NBA history.

SA: Did you and the others realize you were making history?

KV: What I remember is how tired everybody was, and how after that game, it was like, “Oh man!” Even for a couple of games after that, our team felt it. It was one of those things where you know you’re going through something unique and that it probably won’t happen again, and you’re tired but you’re fired up to experience it. I don’t know if you think you’re making history, but in some small way you get that perspective. At least I did. And it’s sort of exciting – it’s what you play basketball for, that type of competition.

SA: The astounding thing to me is, four years into the 3-pointer’s NBA existence, each team was 1-of-2 from the arc. Makes me think Golden State and Houston conceivably could top 200 points each.

KV: The pace of that game was right at 112. Currently, we’re just north of 110. So we’re playing at that speed, and the thing we’ve added is 3-pointers. That’s what clearly stands out to me about the box score.