Philadelphia 76ers swingman Jimmy Butler left Monday's game due to a groin injury after logging nine minutes of action and will not return.



Medical Update: Jimmy Butler (strained groin) will not return. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 11, 2018



Butler left the game with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quater after collecting four rebounds and two assists. He missed all three of his field goal attempts.