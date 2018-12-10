Nuggets sign veteran guard Nick Young

The Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Nick Young, the team announced on Monday.

Young won a championship with averages of 7.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes for the Golden State Warriors last season.

Nick Young has officially joined the squad.#MileHighBasketballpic.twitter.com/udxmXSiu9n — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 10, 2018

The Nuggets, 17-9, are in need of backcourt depth after starting guard Gary Harris went down with a right hip injury last Monday. Harris, who is expected to miss three to four weeks with the injury, joins fellow Nuggets guards Isaiah Thomas (right hip) and Will Barton (right hip) on the injured list. Forward Paul Millsap is also sidelined after suffering a broken right toe.

Young will wear No. 34 with the Nuggets.