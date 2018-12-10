Kyrie Irving to miss game with shoulder injury

* Tonight on NBA TV: Pelicans vs. Celtics (7:30 ET)

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out with right shoulder soreness for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. New Orleans:



Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) - OUT

Gordon Hayward (illness) - DOUBTFUL

Al Horford (left knee soreness) - DOUBTFUL

Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness) - OUT

Guerschon Yabusele (right ankle sprain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2018

In addition to Irving, Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) and Guerschon Yabusele (right ankle sprain) are also out for tonight's game. And they could be joined by starters Al Horford (left knee soreness) and Gordon Hayward (illness) who are both listed as doubtful for the matchup with New Orleans.

Irving tweaked his right shoulder near the end of the Celtics' win over the New York Knicks last Thursday. After the game, Irving didn't seem too concerned about the injury.

"It was just a weird play at the end of the game," Irving told reporters after the game. "I don't know. It's like I got caught up as I was trying to get the ball out and pass it to Marcus [Smart] for a 3. It just caught me weird on my shoulder. So it's probably an AC joint or something like that. I'm not diagnosing myself, I'm pretty sure. I saw the doctors afterward and they said AC joint or something going on there, but I'll be all right."