Report: Lakers pursuing Ariza trade

The Lakers are searching for a third party to complete a multi-team trade that would send veteran small forward Trevor Ariza to Los Angeles, ESPN reported on Sunday.

Having lost 22 of their past 26, the Suns continue to look for opportunities to restock their roster, while the Lakers seek shooting to boost an offense ranked 16th in points per 100 possessions.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns are hoping to land a playmaking guard and a draft pick for Ariza, who joined them on a one-year deal via free agency after four seasons with the Rockets.

The Lakers are dangling reserve guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a potential third team that would be able to address Phoenix's wants. A potential stumbling block: Caldwell-Pope can veto any trade.