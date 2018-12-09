Report: Cousins to practice with G League affiliate

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said last week that center DeMarcus Cousins would soon begin practicing with their G League affiliate as part of his lengthy recovery from a torn left Achilles tendon.

ESPN reported Sunday that step will begin as soon as Monday, when Cousins is expected to participate in a full workout with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is expected to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday, a source told @espn@TheUndefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) December 10, 2018

Cousins hasn't played since last January, when the catastrophic tendon injury prematurely ended his eighth NBA season while playing for the Pelicans.

It also eliminated what would have been a massive free-agent contract for the six-time All-Star, at which point he elected to take a cut-rate, one-year deal with the Warriors to rehab and, when finally healthy, help them pursue their fourth championship in five seasons (and his first).

When he does return to the court, he'll give the Warriors an unprecedented fifth active All-Star.