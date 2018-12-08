Wade plays 1,000th career game

Dwyane Wade logged at least one more milestone during his swan song season.

Already a 12-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Wade joined yet more exclusive company on Saturday when he played in his 1,000th career regular season game. The fifth overall pick from the 2003 Draft joins just 14 other active players who have logged at least that many games, and becomes the 130th overall in NBA history.

Of those 1,000 games, Wade has played 894 of them in a Heat jersey. In Game No. 1, he started alongside Eddie Jones, Brian Grant, Udonis Haslem and Lamar Odom.

After struggling to adapt to a bench role last season, Wade has become a valuable spark off the bench for the Heat in his final NBA season. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.