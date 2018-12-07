Around The League
Draymond to miss Warriors-Bucks showdown

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Dec 7, 2018 9:02 PM ET

Draymond Green has missed 13 of the Warriors' past 15 games because of a sprained right toe.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss his 11th straight game with a sprained right toe.

Green participated in Friday's shootaround was upgraded to questionable until about an hour before the Warriors' game in Milwaukee.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he "would fully expect him to play on Monday" against the Timberwolves at Oracle Arena.

Green looked comfortable knocking down 3-pointers in a friendly pre-game competition with DeMarcus Cousins.
 

 

