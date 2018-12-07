Draymond to miss Warriors-Bucks showdown

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss his 11th straight game with a sprained right toe.

Green participated in Friday's shootaround was upgraded to questionable until about an hour before the Warriors' game in Milwaukee.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he "would fully expect him to play on Monday" against the Timberwolves at Oracle Arena.

Green looked comfortable knocking down 3-pointers in a friendly pre-game competition with DeMarcus Cousins.

