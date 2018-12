John Schuhmann and I discuss our takeaways from a 10-game NBA Wednesday.

Then Bucks beat writer Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel joins us to give his perspective on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who are off to a 16-7 start to the season under new coach Mike Budenholzer.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!