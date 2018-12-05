Nuggets' Harris day-to-day with hip injury

The Denver Nuggets will be without their top scorer for at least one more night.

Coach Michael Malone told reporters today that guard Gary Harris is day-to-day with a hip injury and will not play tonight against the Orlando Magic (7 ET, NBA League Pass). Harris suffered his injury late in the first quarter on Monday in Toronto and did not return to that game, which Denver won 106-103.

Malone also told reporters the team is still evaluating the injury and who replaces Harris in the starting lineup -- the likely candidates are Torrey Craig and Malik Beasley -- will be determined based on a review of opposing matchups each night.

After the win in Toronto, Malone said he hoping Harris' injury would not be a serious one.

"The one thing I feel awful about is Gary Harris," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said afterward, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "Definitely keep Gary in our thoughts. He's frustrated, just getting back from an injury, and to have that [and] not be able to come back in tonight. We'll see how severe the injury is, and hopefully we can get him back really soon.

"But Gary's such a big part of what we're trying to do. Big loss."

This season, Harris is averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets.