Hawks' Prince out at least three weeks with ankle injury

Dec 4, 2018 6:19 PM ET

Taurean Prince is the Hawks' third-leading scorer at 15 points a game.

ATLANTA (AP)  -- Hawks forward Taurean Prince will miss at least three weeks after injuring his left ankle in a lost to Golden State.

The team announced Tuesday that an MRI revealed a ligament sprain, bone bruise and associated soft tissue inflammation.

Prince was injured in Monday night's 128-111 loss to the Warriors when he came down on Shaun Livingston while shooting. The Atlanta player hobbled straight to the locker room and left the arena on crutches.

The 6-foot-8 Prince is the Hawks' third-leading scorer at 15 points a game. A first-round pick out of Baylor, he's in his third season with the rebuilding team.

