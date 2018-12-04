Grizzlies sign veteran center Noah

Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced that the team signed center Joakim Noah for the remainder of the season. Noah will wear No. 55 for the Grizzlies.

Noah (6-11, 230) was named the 2013-14 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was selected to the 2013-14 All-NBA First Team and finished fourth in the Most Valuable Player voting after setting career highs with averages of 12.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.24 steals for the Bulls that season. His career highlights also include two consecutive NBA All-Star appearances (2013, 2014), three NBA All-Defensive honors (Second Team in 2011, First Team in 2013 and 2014) and the 2015 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award.

The 33-year-old has appeared in 625 games (511 starts) since he was selected ninth overall in the 2007 NBA Draft and has averaged 8.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.35 blocks in 28.6 minutes over 11 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls (2007-16) and New York Knicks (2016-18). He has recorded 192 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles in his regular season career. Noah also has started all 60 of his playoff games and has averaged 9.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.77 blocks in 35.0 minutes.

Born in Manhattan, Noah played three seasons at the University of Florida (2004-07), where he was a member of two NCAA Championship teams (2006, 2007).