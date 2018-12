NEW YORK --Â Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball at a spectator, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Beverley was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 114-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 2 at American Airlines Center.